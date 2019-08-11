<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona star, Antoine Griezmann, has expressed ‘joy’ after scoring his first goal for the La Liga champions in their 4-0 friendly win over Napoli on Saturday.

Goals from Luis Suarez (2), Griezmann (1) and Dembele (1) ensured Barcelona defeated the Serie A side at the Michigan Stadium.

Griezmann who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window for £107 million, scored his first Barca goal against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“What a joy to score first!,” the France World Cup winner posted on Twitter alongside pictures of himself with Barcelona teammates celebrating the goal.

Griezmann will hope to lead Ernesto Valverde’s men to victory when the tackle Ath. Bilbao in their La Liga opener on August 16.