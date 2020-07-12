Antoine Griezmann was limited to a brief cameo on Tuesday as Barcelona and Atlético Madrid battled to a 2-2 draw in a match that could prove vital to the LaLiga title race.

Barcelona are set to be without Antoine Griezmann for their final two games of the LaLiga season.

The Frenchman suffered a thigh injury as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid on Saturday evening.


The injury forced Griezmann off at half-time and he will now miss the games against Osasuna and Alavés.

Whether or not the 29-year-old is fit again for the return of the Champions League next month remains to be seen.

