Antoine Griezmann admits that a move to Manchester United was “a possibility” at one stage, while the Barcelona new boy has reiterated his desire to play alongside Alexandre Lacazette at club level.

The France international forward has been on the move this summer, with a €120 million (£107/$134m) deal taking him to Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid.

That switch was made at the end of a long-running saga, but Griezman is accustomed to finding himself at the centre of such speculation.

Before Barcelona entered the chase for his signature, a move to Old Trafford was mooted for the World Cup winner.

Griezmann concedes that he came close to making a switch to England, but is happy to find himself stepping up the ladder in Spanish football.

He told Sky Sports: “I was having a lot of fun in La Liga. We have one thing the Premier League does not – the sun.”

By making a move to Catalunya, Griezmann is now readying himself to grace the same side as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

He considers the mercurial Argentine to be the “best player in the world”, but admits there are others he would welcome the opportunity to line up with.

One of those is international team-mate Lacaztte, who is currently on the books at Arsenal but has been linked with a transfer to Barca in the past.

“I would love to play with Lacazette,” said Griezmann.

“He’s a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He’s an amazing player, has a lot of talent.”

Griezmann will continue to keep an eye on Lacazette’s efforts from afar in 2019-20.

He will be wishing a fellow countryman well with the Gunners, but admits that he would like to see a different side lift the Premier League title.

A man who is set to chase down the Liga crown with Barca believes the fans at Liverpool are deserving of a first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

Griezmann added: “They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again.”