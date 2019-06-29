<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona as his summer move edges closer.

Griezmann announced in May that he would be leaving Atlético Madrid after five years at the club, with clubs now able to activate his €120m release clause.

According to MARCA, the 28-year-old will earn €17m per year which could rise if performance related add-ons are met.

The Barcelona dressing room were said to have ‘voted against’ the signing of Griezmann but slowly weakened their stance.

Atlético, meanwhile, have offered €126m for Benfica wonderkid João Félix as they search for his replacement.

Félix enjoyed a breakthrough 2018/19 campaign, scoring 20 goals and assisting 11 in 37 appearances.