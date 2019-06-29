<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann, has edged closer to joining Barcelona after he agreed terms with the Spanish champions, L’Equipe reports.

Griezmann has already gone public with his desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano, just 12-months after turning down a move to the Nou Camp.

The France international has now hammered out terms on a five-year deal, which will see him pocket an eye-watering €17million (£15m) annually.

Griezmann’s release clause is set to lower on Monday, due to stipulations inserted within his contract.

The World Cup winner previously had a buy-out value of £180m (€200m), which will drop considerably to £107m (€120m).

Atletico manager, Diego Simeone, has reportedly asked whether Barca defender, Nelson Semedo, could be included in a deal, though the Catalans are not open to the Portuguese defender leaving.