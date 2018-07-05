Anthony Ujah scored a brace for his German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 in a friendly ahead of new season as they walloped Rheine 10-0.

Ujah, who is making a return to Mainz from Chinese team Liaoning Kaixin, scored his first goal of the game in the 49th minute to give his side a 5-0 lead.

He completed his brace in the 70th minute to take the scores to 9-0.

Ujah’s first time at Mainz was in 2011/2012 to 2012/2013.

He has also played for Werder Bremen, FC Cologne (Both Germany), Lillestrom (Norway).

Another Nigerian, Karim Onisiwo, also scored a brace for Mainz in the game, netting in the 41st and 42nd minutes for his side’s third and fourth goals.