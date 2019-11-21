<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sunshine Stars midfielder Anthony Omaka is happy to score his side’s all important goal against Enyimba international of Aba at the Ondo State Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Sunshine Stars secured a hard 1-0 win over Enyimba in one of the Match day four fixture of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Anthony Omaka scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute, to give Kabir Dogo side the win.

The player has now dedicate the goal to his new born child.

“I scored five goals last season, despite being an abridged season and I have started the season again. I will keep proving myself for this team and the nation in general.

“I dedicate my first goal this season to my new boy, timisire, he is just two months old”. He concluded.