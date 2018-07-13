NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu got off to a flying start at new club Diffa El Jadidi with a brace in a friendly and afterwards vowed to score the goals to lift the Moroccan team to glory in the CAF Champions League.

The former Lobi Stars striker, who scored 19 goals last NPFL season, said he now hopes to help his new team do well in CAF Champions League.

“I am delighted with the move. My target is to score as many goals as possible in the league. I also wish to score goals in the Champions League to help my team do well in the competition,” Okpotu said.

The former Al Ittihad of Libya striker signed a-three-year-deal with the club and he could make his CAF Champions League debut next week at Entente Setif of Algeria.