Former CHAN Eagles forward Anthony Okpotu was on target for his Tunisian side US Monastir in their 3-1 win over Tataouine on Monday.

The former Lobi Stars forward scored twice to help Monastir to a 3-1 win over their rivals which helped the team remain on top of the league table in Tunisia.

He netted the opening goal of the game in the fourth minute, but the vistors made it 1-1 minutes later.

Okpotu put his side 2-1 in Monastir in the 16th minute before his teammate added the third to kill any hope of a comeback.

US Monastir lead the league table in Tunisia with 21 points in nine games.

The CHAN Eagles striker who had a brief spell in Libya, Morocco and Albania has now scored six goals in the league.