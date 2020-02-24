<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu scored a brace to lead his team US Monastir to a flawless win over Stade Tunisien in the Tunisia ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

It was a battle of former Nigerian professional league top strikers as Anthony Okpotu and Sikiru Alimi face one another in the Tunisien top flight league game and it was Okpotu who came out on top.

US Monastir took the lead in the 9th minutes thanks to goal from Mohamed Ali Amri.

Okpotu added two further goals in the 35th and 45th minutes respectively to put the game beyond Alimi and his Stade Tunisien teammates.





Yassine Amri completed the rout in the 63rd minutes with another breathtaking goal to hand US Monastir three important points away from home.

The home base Super Eagles forward and the two time Nigeria professional football league golden boot winner has now scored eleven league for the club in process and also extend his tally on the ligue 1 scoring chat.

Meanwhile the victory took Okpotu and his teammates to third position on the log with 31 points from 16 games, while Alimi’s Stade Tunisien remain fifth on the table with 27 points.