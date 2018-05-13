Lobi Stars are 2017/18 first stanza Nigerian league champions with five points lead at the top but forward Anthony Okpotu has assured that his side will not relax in their title chase.

The Pride of Benue defeated Sunshine Stars last Sunday to strengthen their place at the summit of the log with their 11th win this season in the top division.

Records reveal that seven teams finishing top at the end of the first stanza have ended up winning the title in the last 10 seasons, including Enugu Rangers and holders Plateau United.

Having restarted their campaign with a win over Henry Abiodun’s side courtesy of Adeyemi Adeyeye’s own-goal in the 72nd minute in Makurdi, the forward is delighted with their hard-fought win.

“I feel very happy for the victory we got against Sunshine Stars,” Okpotu said.

“Though it was a slim win getting the maximum points was very important. We prepared very well for the game because after the 1-1 draw we played in Akure, we knew they will come all out against us in Makurdi and it happened as we expected.

“I must admit they played very well but our coach [Solomon Ogbeide] just told us to be ready for anything and expect a more difficult game because of our draw with them in their home.

“I’m happy to know that history favours us to win the league title this season because we ended the first round on top. I believe our chances of winning the title are bright but we won’t relax.”

Following the last weekend win, Lobi Stars are leaders with 37 points from 19 matches this season and would be guest to title holders Plateau United on May 16.