Anthony Nwakaeme set to dump Trabzonspor for Saudi club

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme has been linked with a move to an unnamed Saudi Arabia Professional League club.

Nwakaeme is set to become a free agent next summer after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Trabzonspor.

The 32-year-old is pushing for a guaranteed three-year contract with an option of a fourth year while also requesting that his annual salary move from €1.5m to €2m.

The striker is also requesting a €500,000 sign-on fee from the club.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are some of the top Turkish clubs that have already shown interest in signing the experienced forward.

Nwakaeme has scored six goals and recorded three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Trabzonspor this season.

He joned Trabzonspor in the summer of 2018 from Apoel Beer Sheva for €1.1m.