



Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme continued his impressive form for Trabzonspor who came from a goal down to beat Akhisarspor 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the Medical Park Stadium, Trabzon on Saturday.

Trabzonspor went behind five minutes after the hour mark when Jeremy Bokila scored for the visitors.

Nwakaeme however equalised for the home team five minutes later to the delight of the fans.

Argentine midfielder Jose Ernest Sosa netted the winning goal for Trabzonspor 14 minutes before the end of the game.

Nwakaeme has now scored three goals in his last two league games for Unal Karaman’s men.

He has bagged seven goals in 18 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Trabzonspor sit in fourth position in the Turkish Super Lig table on 40 points from 25 matches.

They will take on BB Erzurumspor in their next league match next Saturday at the Kazım Karabekir Stadium, Erzurum.