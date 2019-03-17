



Nigeria forward Anthony Nwaekeme was on target for Trabzonspor who defeated BB Erzurumspor 1-0 away from home in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Kazim Karabikir Stadium on Saturday.

Nwaekeme who has been capped once at the Senior National Team level for Nigeria scored the winner in the 64th minute to help his side to another three points in the league.

The goal was the former Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel forward fifth in his last four games for the club and his eighth in 19 league appearances this season.

Trabzonspor are fourth on the Turkish Super Lig table with 43 points from 26 matches, just a point behind third placed Besiktas.