Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scored his tenth goal of the current campaign for his Turkish side Trabzonspor in Wednesday’s Super Lig clash against Yeni Malayaspor.

The striker has now joined the list of Nigerian forward who has scored ten or more goals in Europe this season season.

The game ended 3-1 in favour of Trabzonspor who return to the top of the league in the process.

Filip Novak opened the scoring in the 10th minutes, before Jose Sosa makes it 2-0 to put Trabzonspor in driving seat.

Umut Bulut however reduced the deficit for Yeni Matatyaspor in the 44th minutes of the encounter.





Nwakaeme who was in action for 90 minutes, restored his team two goals lead in the 55th minute to make it 3-1 and that was how the game ended.

Nwakaeme has now bangged in 10 goals in 23 league appearances for the Turkish outfit in this campaign.

Meanwhile former Super Eagles midfielder John Mikel Obi was also in action for the Club, as they extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

Trabzonspor now sit on top of the Turkish Super Lig with 52 points, thanks to their superior goals difference, ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir who are also on 52 points.