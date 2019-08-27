<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria duo Anthony Nwakaeme and Mikel Obi were scored 7.0 and 6.1 by whoscored.com for their contributions for Turkish club Trabzonspor in their 2-1 victory over Yeni Malatyaspor at the weekend.

Mikel came on in the second half and was able to impress to the delight of the home fans at the Medical Park Stadium.

In the case of Nwakaeme he played for the entire duration of the game for the Black Sea Storm who were recording their first victory of the season.

Goals in both halves from Omur Abdulkadir in the 45th minute and in the 78th minute by Joao Pereira gave the hosts a comfortable lead.

The visitors found the back of the net in the 89th minute which was unable to change the outcome of the match.