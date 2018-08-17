Striker Anthony Nwakaeme has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor for a transfer fee of a million Euros.

The contract is till June 2020.

The 29-year-old Nwakaeme, a strong and technically good striker, has played for Israeli champions Hapoel Be’er Sheva, who he joined in 2015.

His goals helped the club to be crowned champions in the last three seasons.

He has also played in Romania.

The striker, who has been capped once by Nigeria, will reunite with compatriot Ogenyi Onazi.