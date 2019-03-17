



Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme is happy to grab the winning goal for Trabzonspor in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Emem Eduok’s BB Erzurumspor 1-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash at the Kazim Karabikir Stadium on Saturday.

Nwaekeme netted the winner in the 64th minute to help his side to their third win in four games.

The goal was also Nwakaeme’s fifth in his previous four consecutive games for the club and his eighth in 19 league appearances this season.

“Good fight from the whole team together with out amazing fans,” Nwakaeme wrote on his Instagram Page on Sunday.

“Very important win away from home on a snow ground. Happy to have scored the winning goal for my team with the assist from my little man Caleb Ekuban.”

Trabzonspor remains fourth in the Turkish Super Lig and will face Antalayspor when the international break resumes on the 4th of April.