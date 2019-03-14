



Super Eagles and Trabzonspor of Turkey striker Anthony Nwakaeme has revealed that he has not set a goals target for himself this season with 7 goals in 18 appearances so far this campaign.

He now has three goals in his last two matches getting a brace a week ago in an away draw at Kasimpasa.

Nwakaeme was on target as Trabzonspor came from a goal down to beat Akhisar Belediyespor 2 – 1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday as they continue to pile pressure on the top of the league and a place in Europe next season.

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheva forward scored the team’s equalizer in the 70th minute before midfielder Jose Sosa completed the comeback from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after the visitors had taken the lead in the 65th minute through Jeremy Bokila.

Speaking, Nwakaeme has revealed that he has not set any goals target for himself this season, as he just wants to be a better player, even as he always puts the team first.

“I did’t really set any goals target for myself. I just want to score as many goals as I can”.

“I am very happy with my performances. I just want to keep scoring. Before the season star5ted, I never said i wanted to score 10, 15 or 20 goals”. “I just want to help my team during matches as well as help myself as an individual, to get better as I continue to play regularly”.

Trabzonspor who also pays the wages of Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi currently sits 4th on the league table, a point behind 3rd placed Besiktas but 17 points adrift of table-toppers Istanbul Basaksehir.