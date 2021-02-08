



Trabzonspor have shot to fourth on the Turkish Super Lig table after Anthony Nwakaeme fired his sixth goal in a 2-0 win at Yeni Malatyaspor today.

Nwakaeme scored a superb individual goal when he took out his marker before he fired home from an acute angle five minutes into stoppage time for his team’s second goal.





The 31-year-old forward has managed double digit number of goals in his last two seasons in Turkey.

Trabzonspor now have 42 points from 23 matches, six points behind leaders Galatasaray with 17 rounds of matches still to be played.