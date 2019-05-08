<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Martial’s representatives have defended their client from criticism by comparing him to three Manchester United legends.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly grown tired of his attitude, despite only agreeing a long-term deal in January.

Martial could be facing an uncertain summer with the club said to considering a sale while his value remains high.

However, as pointed out by his agency, the Frenchman’s goals-per-game record after four seasons is better than the stats recorded by Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs at the same stage of their United careers.

USFA’s Instagram account posted the above graphic which was captioned: ‘Criticising is easy, the truth is on the pitch.’

Martial is one of only four players to reach 10 goals for United in the Premier League this campaign.