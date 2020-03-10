Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed the hosts' 2-0 victory, aided and abetted by glaring errors from usually unflappable City No.1 Ederson.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has a double end of season target.

Martial scored in United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday which kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.


On a France call, he told RMC: “Yes, I’m thinking about it.

“I want to go to the Euros. We’ll see. I do my job, that’s all.

“I’m trying to do my best to help United finish in the top four. I will try to score as many goals as possible to finish the season well.”

