Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has a double end of season target.
Martial scored in United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday which kept Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
On a France call, he told RMC: “Yes, I’m thinking about it.
“I want to go to the Euros. We’ll see. I do my job, that’s all.
“I’m trying to do my best to help United finish in the top four. I will try to score as many goals as possible to finish the season well.”
