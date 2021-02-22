



Anthony Martial is becoming a problem for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is failing to follow direct touchline orders from the boss, according to The MEN.

The outlet reports that Solskjaer was overheard shouting at Martial to no avail during yesterday’s limp performance against West Brom before substituting him off in the 70th minute.

‘Solskjaer had … to holler Martial ‘s name and jolt him into sprinting towards the Newcastle area when he was loitering by the halfway line,’ reporter Samuel Luckhurst claims.

‘Martial failed to keep with Daniel James when had he done so he would have met the Welshman’s drilled cross.’





Luckhurst adds that the manager later reportedly shouted ‘Some movement!’

‘Antho, move. Start moving.’

There can be some sympathy for a player who has lost his goalscoring touch, especially after such a stellar season last time out. But reports that he is unwilling to follow his manager’s instructions and that he is not applying himself on the pitch are concerning to say the least.

‘Come next year, Martial will have two years left on his deal and there would have to be a drastic transformation over the next 15 months for United not to consider cashing in. He is too flaky, turns 26 in December and is approaching six years at the club,’ Luckhurst concludes.