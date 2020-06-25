



Anthony Martial has said he wants to keep firing in goals after scoring his first-half in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Frenchman was in electric form as he converted crosses from Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bisska in the first-half, before scoring with a superb chip to complete his hat-trick.





“It’s special for me because it’s my first one and I hope it’s not the last one,” Martial told Sky Sports.

“It was a long time with nobody scoring three goals [for Manchester United].

“It was an important win against a team who are just behind us, so it is important for us to keep going and win the next one.”