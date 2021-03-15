



Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight deal ahead of an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

The British rivals have been locked in lengthy negotiations in recent months, but have now finally finalised terms for the blockbuster battle, with a date and venue to be confirmed.





Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: “All parties have now put pen to paper and we will be working hard over the next few weeks to confirm the site and date for the biggest fight in boxing.”