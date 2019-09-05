<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua has vowed to expose Andy Ruiz’s weaknesses in their world heavyweight rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

‘I know some of the attributes he possesses, and some of the weaknesses. I have to go about exposing him that little bit more. The first time I had him down [in the first fight], I could have been smarter. ‘These little things you think about in your head.

Joshua is aiming to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles he lost on 1 June in New York.

The former champion was stopped by Ruiz in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden.

‘I don’t think a little blip should change you as a person, I think you should remain consistent with who

you are,’ Joshua told Sky Sports.

‘It’s funny because I’ll see him more this week than I ever did in the build-up to the first fight so

I can become a bit more familiar with him. ‘I know what I’m in for, I know what I’m capable of and what he’s capable of.

‘Now I’m meeting him eye-to-eye once again, subconsciously the clock’s ticking and I’m thinking more and more about the fight and soon it will be 7 December.