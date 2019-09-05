Anthony Joshua has vowed to expose Andy Ruiz’s weaknesses in their world heavyweight rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.
‘I know some of the attributes he possesses, and some of the weaknesses. I have to go about exposing him that little bit more. The first time I had him down [in the first fight], I could have been smarter. ‘These little things you think about in your head.
Joshua is aiming to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles he lost on 1 June in New York.
The former champion was stopped by Ruiz in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden.
‘I don’t think a little blip should change you as a person, I think you should remain consistent with who
you are,’ Joshua told Sky Sports.
‘It’s funny because I’ll see him more this week than I ever did in the build-up to the first fight so
I can become a bit more familiar with him. ‘I know what I’m in for, I know what I’m capable of and what he’s capable of.
‘Now I’m meeting him eye-to-eye once again, subconsciously the clock’s ticking and I’m thinking more and more about the fight and soon it will be 7 December.