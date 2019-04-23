<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anthony Joshua has taken a swipe at drugs cheat Jarrell Miller by insisting he doesn’t deserve to be in the same ring as him.

Joshua and Miller were set to go toe to toe at Madison Square Garden on June 1 but the American failed three drugs test, testing positive for GW1516, HGH and EPO.

The IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion is still set to make his Stateside debut, however, but the new opponent is yet to be announced.

Joshua claims that hard workers will always rise to the top after, ironically, the American had previously claimed the Brit was on steroids.

“Sometimes be respectful, I know it’s a fight, but be respectful, be appreciative and lead by example,” Joshua said in a video on his offical website on Tuesday.

“And what he has done is not leading by example.”

“Cheats across all boards will get found out, and hustlers and hard workers will always rise to the top.”

“Good luck to the kid Jarrell Miller, whatever he does with his life, I’m not going to knock him when he’s down, but he doesn’t deserve to be in the ring with me or any other heavyweight right now.”

“I don’t know what the future holds, that’s not up to me that’s up to the governing bodies, but they’ll make the right decision and the right call in the situation.”

Eddie Hearn confirmed that Joshua’s new opponent would be announced this week, with Luis Ortiz, Michael Hunter, Adam Kownacki, Manuel Charr and Kubrat Pulev all on the five-man shortlist.

Joshua added: “We’re currently looking for alternative options. I’ve got another four and a bit weeks of sparring. Whoever the fighter may be, I’m going to keep my chin down, hands up and I’m ready to slug it out with whoever.”

“When Eddie [Hearn] called me and broke the news to me, these things happen in sport, that’s why I don’t get up in my feelings with what’s going on, but what I did say is, whoever it is, I’m down to ride.”

“So he’s doing the negotiations, having the conversations, and hopefully within the next 48 hours, 72 hours we’ll have an update for you guys.”