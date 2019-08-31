<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona were held by promoted Osasuna as 16-year-old Ansu Fati became the champions’ youngest La Liga goalscorer.

Roberto Torres gave Osasuna the lead early on with a sweet volley from Brandon’s cross.

Fati came on at half-time for his second Barca appearance and headed in Carles Perez’s cross six minutes later to equalise.

Perez then set up Arthur to put Barca ahead with a 16-yard shot but Torres equalised with a late penalty.

That kick was awarded after Gerard Pique handled Oier’s cross.

However, Barcelona have only won one of their last eight games without Lionel Messi, a stat Ernesto Valverde must work on to ensure his side carries on when the Argentine is off-duty.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the game was Winger Fati who has been with Barcelona’s youth academy since 2012. He was born in Guinea-Bissau but moved to Spain at the age of six with his family.

He has not played for the country of his birth at any level, and Spanish media claim that Spain want to call him up to their youth teams.

Fati was the youngest player to make his Barca debut since 1941 when he came on last Sunday, with 12 minutes remaining, in a 5-2 win over Real Betis.