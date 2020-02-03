<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on Sunday made history after scoring a brace in his side’s La Liga 2-1 victory over Levante.

Quique Setién’s side defeated Levante at Camp Nou, thanks to two goals from Fati in the first half as Ruben Rochina’s late strike was not enough to give the visitors a point.

Fati’s two goals against Levante means the winger has now become the youngest player to score a brace in the La Liga history at age 17years, 94days, according to OptaJose.





The Spain Under-21 international broke the record held by Real Betis’ Juanmi Jiménez when he scored two against Real Zaragoza in September 2010 at age 17years and 115days.

Barcelona is now in the second position on the La Liga table with 46 points from 22 games.

Setién’s men will take on Real Betis in their next La Liga fixture on February 9.