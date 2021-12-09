UK announces new coronavirus measures for football fans

The UK Government have confirmed that fans wanting to attend football matches in England will need a Covid-19 pass or a negative test to gain entry.

The plan was put in place to forestall another wave of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday evening that any unseated outdoor venue of more than 5,000 and any venue of over 10,000 – which is every ground in the Premier League and Championship – would need entrants to have a Covid-19 pass, attainable to those who are double vaccinated or be able to show a negative lateral flow test.

Johnson stated: “Covid passes will become mandatory for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather in England.

“This will include unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 5,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.”

The new rules will be implemented from Wednesday15 December.