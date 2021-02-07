



West Ham defender, Angelo Ogbonna, has described Premier League as one of the toughest leagues in the world, saying that no game is easy in the series.

Ogbonna had to settle for a point in the end against Fulham, and he was happy to do so given the performance didn’t reach the standards the Hammers have set themselves in recent times.

“We had a bad game,” Ogbonna said. “But at least we kept a clean sheet and got a point.

“I think we didn’t start very well, and to give Fulham credit, they did play really well.





“You know that in the Premier League no game is easy, so we’re pleased to get a point in the end.

The night did end on a sour note for the Hammers when Tomáš Souček was sent-off by referee Mike Dean in stoppage time after a lengthy check on his pitchside VAR monitor

Ogbonna reflected the view of everybody inside Craven Cottage when he said the contact on Aleksandar Mitrović was purely accidental and he was shocked to see the red card brandished.

“I think it’s totally an accident, even Mitrović was saying that,” Ogbonna said. “I think he was just trying to move, so it was very harsh.”