



Argentine star forward Angel Di Maria’s family were the victims of a ‘violent robbery’ during Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Nantes on Sunday night, according to reports.

Di Maria was substituted in the 62nd minute and was escorted down the tunnel by boss Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo was spotted by TV cameras making contact with Pochettino just moments before the substitution.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager then informed Di Maria of the concerning situation and he immediately left the stadium in tears.

Initial information coming out of France claims members of family were present at his home during the robbery with reports they were held hostage.

French outlet RMC report that the incident had turned “extremely violent”.

Marca later confirmed the family were unharmed but were held hostage.





Di Maria is married to Jorgelina and the couple have two young children.

It is also being reported that Di Maria’s team-mate Marquinhos was also targeted on Sunday, with his parents’ house being raided.

PSG surrendered the lead to lose 2-1 at home to Nantes, conceding twice after the break to remain three points behind Lille at the top of Ligue 1.

And Pochettino hinted at a severe incident after the contest by admitting football wasn’t at the front of their minds during half-time.

“There is the disappointment of having lost three points, but the group was concerned about things that you are probably already aware of.

“Situations outside of football exist and can explain the second half.

“It is not an excuse, but it prompted a drop in energy levels. At half-time, we were talking about things other than football.”

The incidents are the latest in a worrying spate of attacks on PSG stars’ homes.