



French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have announced the contract extension of versatile attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria for another year. The Argentine has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of next season, with the option of another extension.

The 33-year-old has won 16 trophies with PSG since his 2015 move from Manchester United for a fee in the region of €63million. In the 248 games he has played in PSG colours, the midfielder has scored 86 times and provided 99 assists. This makes him the second-highest in goal involvements in the club’s history, only behind the 103 of Safet Susic.

Last month, Leonardo Araújo, PSG’s Sporting Director confirmed Di Maria was one of four key contract extensions PSG were keen to complete. Talks are continuing with other high-profile players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Juan Bernat.





“On Kylian Mbappe’s contract, we’ve been talking for a long time,” Leonardo told France Bleu, a network of local and regional radio stations in France.

“Before, it was mainly to be clear about our position and what we want. I think we are getting to the point where we must take a position and a decision. We have a good open dialogue.

“It’s on the right track [with Neymar], but in the end he decides when to sign and it is not yet the case. We are on the same page, I think; same for Di Maria and Bernat.

“These are the four issues we are discussing. The idea is to get there as quickly as possible, because on our side, we have the intention to renew all four.”

This season, Di Maria has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season. For those appearances, he has netted four goals and assisted in 10. The 10 assists place him directly behind Moise Kean (16), Neymar (17) and Kylian Mbappe (35) for the season.