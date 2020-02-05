<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Angel di Maria has explained why he flopped at Manchester United following his big-money move to Old Trafford.

Di Maria joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in a then club-record £59.7million transfer but failed to leave up to the Billings and he departed after just a season at the Old Trafford.

The Argentine forward wanted the number 11 shirt but Adnan Januzaj was in possession of the No 11 at United at the time, meaning Di Maria was pressured into taking the No 7 – he claims.

‘I don’t really know. When I arrived, I saw that the No 11 was available,’ he told Ligue 1 when asked why he took that shirt No with the French giants.

‘It’s a shirt No I wore a lot when I was younger and I was keen to get once again.

‘At Real Madrid, No 11 was already taken, so I took 22. At Manchester United they gave me No 7, I didn’t get a choice. I would have liked 11 but there we are. Here, I had a choice, so I chose 11!’

The 31-year-old attacker has won nine major honours – including three Ligue 1 titles.