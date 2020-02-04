<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, has cautioned team-mate Kylian Mbappe, over his temper after he was taken off the pitch during their 5-0 win over Montpellier.

The Ligue 1 champions were already ahead by five goals before manager Thomas Tuchel took Mbappe off for Mauro Icardi in the 68th minute.

Mbappe was furious with Tuchel, and both men exchanged words before the player took his seat.

“It is very difficult, nobody wants to go off, everyone wants to play, that is normal,” Di Maria told Canal Plus after the game.





“Kylian wants to score, but the manager decided that he was to come off, there are boys on the bench who want to come on and have the ability, he needs to get that.”

Mbappe’s behaviour might not be unconnected to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The former Monaco star has been seriously linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

However, PSG will look to keep the 21-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 13 league appearances this season.