Angel Gomes is unsettled at Manchester United, with Barcelona in prime position to scoop up the highly rated young attacker.

The Daily Mail report that the 19-year-old is weighing up his options ahead of his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer.

United infamously let Paul Pogba leave on a free transfer when he was unsettled in the Sir Alex

Ferguson era, only to spend a record £89 million re-signing him in 2016.

While Gomes is highly regarded at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old is currently against extending his contract past the end of the season.

The teenager’s stance comes as a result of being provided with just three starts and five substitute appearances since breaking into the senior setup.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona are monitoring the situation, aware that they can speak to the prospect at the beginning of January.

In recent months, it has been suggested that the Catalan giants may have to sell before they can make high-profile additions, potentially making Gomes an attractive option for 2020.

The England Under-20 international is likely to attract interest from other clubs over the coming weeks.