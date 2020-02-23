<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has said that he regrets attacking Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The pair clashed in the first minute of the Champions League semi-final second leg clash between the two sides in May.

Messi had gone down following a tackle from Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, which the 32-year-old took exception to, much to the displeasure of Robertson.

The Scottish left-back then pushed the back of Messi’s head while the Argentinian lay on the ground.

However, speaking to the Daily Mail, Robertson reflected on the incident:

“When I look back, I don’t really regret anything because I think these experiences make you grow.

“But I regret this moment with Messi.





“I don’t like to see that. When I saw the scene afterwards, I was disappointed.”

Liverpool had gone into the second-leg 3-0 down from the match at the Camp Nou needing a miracle to make it through to the final, which they ended up achieving after beating Barça 4-0.

“I regret it is not me.

“I have nothing but respect for him and Barcelona, but we went into the game with the attitude that we were 3-0 down.

“We needed a miracle, something special and if it was just a little thing, the best player in the world to prevent it from reaching its full potential.”

Liverpool, as we well know, ended up going on to win the Champions League beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.