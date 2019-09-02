<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool would be “lost” without star forward Roberto Firmino, according to left-back Andy Robertson.

Firmino continued his impressive start to the season on Saturday, scoring one to become the first Brazilian to 50 Premier League goals, and assisting another in a 3-0 win at Burnley.

The Brazil international has two goals and two assists in four league games and Robertson said the forward was unique.

“With his work-rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don’t think there’s anyone like him,” he told UK media.

“People will say there are better strikers, but for me what he does is so important to our team. We’d be lost without him. He’s world class.”

After a Chris Wood own goal, Firmino set up Sadio Mane before wrapping up Liverpool’s win with 10 minutes remaining.

Robertson said the 27-year-old’s ability to contribute defensively was important for the European champions, who are top of the Premier League.

“He does everything, and that’s the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all. He’s our first line of defence, and I’ve not seen anybody better at doing that,” he said.

“He presses the defenders and doesn’t give them a minute. He comes back and nicks the ball in midfield for us.

“He’s so important defensively for us, then he goes up the park and scores goals and makes assists. That’s what we need him to do.”