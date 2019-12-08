<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar should show more respect according to Montpellier’s Andy Delort, who criticised the forward’s attitude.

Neymar scored a stunning free-kick as Ligue 1 champions PSG came from behind to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday.

Montpellier forward Delort, however, was not impressed with Brazil international Neymar – the world’s most expensive player.

After a post-match altercation with Neymar, Algerian Delort told Canal+: “Neymar is a great player, it is a shame that at the end, he goads everyone, that is what I said to him.

“That is not respect, but we must not have been brought up the same way. He is a little erratic, a little haughty with everyone.

“I said to him that he should respect people. When the entire world idolises you, you should show respect, good manners.

“His attitude has been well-documented since he has been in France… He goaded, spoke a fair bit, like normal.”

Neymar – who eyed a return to LaLiga champions Barcelona during the previous transfer window after leaving Camp Nou in a €222million deal in 2017 – has scored six goals this season.