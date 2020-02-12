<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United star, Andy Cole, has given his judgment on striker Odion Ighalo’s move to Old Trafford.

Ighalo joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on January transfer deadline day from a Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan contract.

Cole believes the 30-year-old would be a successful player at Man United, adding that the former Super Eagles striker is going to prove that he is good for the club.

He stated this ahead of Man United’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

“We are hoping that Ighalo will prove himself that he is good for Man United,” Cole told Goal.

“He will offer something different to Man United, and there are no doubts that Ighalo will do just that.





“He is a great fan of Man United, and for him to finally come to Old Trafford, he will play to the best of his ability.”

“He got Premier League experience from his time at Watford, and he did well at Vicarage Road.

“He left Premier League for China, but he is now back to England and will give his all for United.

“Being a Manchester United supporter, he will want to prove that he’s good enough for the Red Devils.”

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea after manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, confirmed earlier this week that the former Watford striker is desperate to play for the club.

“Ighalo is going to be part of the squad that will travel to Chelsea,” Solskjaer said.

“He is desperate to play, and we want to integrate him as fast as possible.”