Manchester United legend, Andy Cole, has hailed former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, for his contributions at the club.

Ighalo moved to United on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has gone on to impress at the side scoring four goals in eight appearances.

Speaking in a Striker’s Master Class on Manchester United’s Youtube page, Cole who netted 93 goals in 195 appearances during his time at Old Trafford believes Ighalo has fitted in perfectly in Ole Gunner Soljkaer’s team.





“I am really pleased with him. When you come to a club like Manchester United as a center forward, everyone expects you to score straight away, but it takes a little bit of time.”

“And like Odion said himself, he wasn’t fit and was just coming in from pre-season in China, so, his coming in.”

“I think he has done pretty well when he has been given the opportunity, he has applied himself really well in the club and has scored four good goals, four center-forward goals, you can’t ask for much more,” the 48-year-old said.