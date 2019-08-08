<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After completing a deal for Emil Krafth, Newcastle could be about to make at least one more deadline day signing.

And it’s a big one, quite literally.

Because according to the Newcastle Chronicle, former striker Andy Carroll could be about to make an emotional return to St James’ Park.

The 30-year-old is said to be eager to return but his nightmare injury record in recent years means it will all depend whether he can prove his fitness to his old club.

A boyhood Magpies fan, Carroll came through the academy at Newcastle and went on to score 33 goals in 90 senior games before leaving to join Liverpool for £35m in 2011.

The 30-year-old has spent the last six seasons at West Ham before leaving the London Stadium when his contract expired at the end of last season.