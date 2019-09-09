<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ukraine would allow fans and the media watch its training session this morning before they file out against Nigeria’s Super Eagles for the September 10 international friendly at the Dnipro Arena.

Ukraine have been training behind closed doors after its 3-0 victory against Lithuania in a European qualifier last Saturday.

While it is an opportunity for the public to watch their star players, head coach Andriy Shevchenko wants to use the session to assess players he expects to field for the match.

The former international has made it clear that he would rest the players that featured against Lithuania.

Newsmen report that Tuesday’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena would be the first meeting between both countries at the senior level.

“We will look at the reaction of the players.

“Still, the coverage was completely different. We will analyze how the muscles of the players react,” Shevchenko stated in an interview published on the official website of Ukraine Football Federation (UFF).

“After our training in Dnipro, we will decide on the players that will take to the field.

“I have the opportunity to give playing time to those players that did not play against Lithuania. I think you’ll see more of these names in the lineup,” Shevchenko told reporters.