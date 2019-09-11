<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko says his team learnt valuable lessons from Tuesday night 2-2 draw against Nigeria in their friendly encounter at the Dnipro Arena.

The hosts were largely subdued by the visitors who enjoyed a 2-0 lead going into the half-time break.

But they fought back in the second half to earn a share of the spoils with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk finding the back of the net.

Shevchenko also admitted that the Super Eagles were a tougher opponent than Lithuania who they defeated 3-0 in an European Championship qualifier last weekend.

”It is very difficult to find the ideal at all. The team is moving in the right direction. It is impossible to compare today’s match with the previous one against Lithuania,” Shevchenko told reporters after the game.

“It is a completely different team made up of players who play in different championships. But today’s game was very important, we received a lot of valuable information.”