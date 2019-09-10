<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko is expecting a difficult game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in today’s (Tuesday) friendly encounter at the Dnipro Arena.

The Ukrainians defeated Lithuania 3-0 in their European 2020 Championship qualifier in Vilnius last Saturday.

Shevchenko’s men have now shifted their attention to today’s encounter at the Dnipro Arena against the three-time African champions who are no doubt a stronger opposition compare to the Lithuanians.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea star believes the Super Eagles will be a tough nut to crack for his team.

“First of all, it is difficult to find a European team as a rival now, because everyone is involved in the qualifiers. There are very few national teams that do not play during this period. Some have planned their friendlies in advance,” Shevchenko said in an interview posted on the official website of the Ukraine Football Federation.

“So we found a very good team, the 2013 Africa Cup winners. The Nigeria national team is physically strong, with good performers, most of whom play in England. So tomorrow’s (today) match will be very interesting.”