Ukraine head coach Andriy Shevchenko has admitted that Nigeria’s Super Eagles were a tougher opponent than Lithuania after Tuesday’s international friendly which ended 2-2 draw at the Dnipro Arena.

Ukraine who have never lost to an Africa team in the last seven years were almost on the losing side before Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roman Yaremchuk cancelled Nigeria’s goals in the closing minutes of the match.

Nigeria were in the driving seat thanks to goals scored by Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen in the first half.

”It is very difficult to find the ideal at all. The team is moving in the right direction. It is impossible to compare today’s match with the previous one against Lithuania,” Shevchenko told reporters after the game.

“It is a completely different team made up of players who play in different championships. But today’s game was very important, we received a lot of valuable information.”