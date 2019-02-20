



Andrew Robertson believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s impact at Manchester United has given Liverpool a tougher job of winning at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The fierce rivals clash this weekend and the Liverpool left-back says his side need to pick themselves up from a frustrating home draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

United will have had one extra day to recover too after dumping Chelsea out of the FA Cup to make the quarter-finals on Monday night, as Solskjaer’s resurgent side continued to impress.

“It’s another huge game. The boys need to recover and we get going,” Robertson said at Anfield on Tuesday night.

“I think it’ll be a bit of a different game than we faced the last time; under this new manager they’ve picked up and they’re a very different team, especially at home.

“It’ll be a tough task. We need to bring our A-game and, if we can do that, then hopefully we’ve got enough to win.”