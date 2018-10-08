



Andrew Robertson insists the Premier League title race is not only between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The two sides drew 0-0 at Anfield on Sunday to leave them both on 20 points after eight games.

Chelsea also have 20 points after their 3-0 win over Southampton, while Arsenal and Tottenham are two points off the top with 18 points apiece.

Many have tipped Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as the most likely candidates to wrestle the title from City, but Robertson knows there is a long way to go.

“We feel we can compete with any team but people seem to be just dismissing other teams and making it a two-horse race, which is not the case,” Robertson told Sky Sports News.

“We played Chelsea last week, who were excellent. They have been on a great run.

“You see teams like Arsenal with a new manager putting great results together so there is a long way to go and there will be a lot of teams competing but we hope we are one of them.”

Riyad Mahrez blazed over a late penalty as City missed a chance to land an early blow on their title rivals.

Robertson admits Liverpool were not at their best on the day but was pleased to earn a point.

“We can play a lot better but on days when you are not at your best it is important not to drop points,” Robertson said.

“Against a very good team we managed to do that.”