Andrew Aikhoumogbe: Super Eagles are team to beat at AFCON

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Andrew Aikhoumogbe has reiterated that the current Super Eagles squad are the team to beat at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Aikhoumogbe made this known in an interview with newsmen from his Cairo base in Egypt, where he lauded Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen for the 28-man list that was recently released for the bi-annual tournament.

The 1980 AFCON winner said that the list of invited players shows the technical ability of Eguavoen on the job.

He also warned the team not to focus much attention on Egypt, without showing respect for Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, who are Nigeria’s Group D opponents.

“There is no doubt that Eguavoen has shown his technical ability with the list of invited players he recently released for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

”I can categorically tell you that Nigeria are the team to beat in AFCON because we have capable players who are ready to make the country proud in Cameroon.

“Again, our attention should not be focused on Egypt but other teams in our group so that we can get the right.”