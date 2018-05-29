Barcelona legend, Andres Iniesta, has revealed that Real Madrid tried to lure him to the Bernabeu on multiple occasions.

Iniesta finally departed the Nou Camp for Japanese top side, Vissel Kobe, earlier this month after 674 first team appearances, scoring 57 times. He had been at Barcelona since he was 12.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, won nine La Liga titles and four Champions League winners medals with Barcelona.

In the past Madrid had been able to lure high profile Barcelona players to the capital, among which include Michael Laudrup, Bernd Schuster and Luis Figo

According to The Mirror, Iniesta stated he never thought of leaving Barcelona for Madrid.

“There have been some moments when Madrid was felt around me, there have never been negotiations beyond the fact that I wanted to be there,” Iniesta stated.

“But, since I stepped into La Masia, I was going to triumph at Barcelona.

“The beginning was not easy. But I always preferred to play ten minutes here than for another team.”